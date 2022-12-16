This is not just a store… This is an M&S store

Marks & Spencer Boucher Road recently unveiled its brand-new look for customers. The revamped store opened its doors to eagerly awaiting customers, with Store Manager Nathan Moore cutting the ribbon alongside Percy Pig.

Having received significant investment to enable such an upgrade, the store has been designed with customers and local families at its heart, helping to make shopping in store more convenient and inspirational.

The Boucher Road team were ecstatic as they unveiled the store’s refurbishment. The main features include a bigger product range, including a new card shop, a brand new In Store Bakery and a new look plant and flower area. The entire store will also exude a more modern, spacious and inspiring look and feel with neon lighting and brick-work design. There will also be more self-serve checkouts helping create a better shopping experience for all!

As part of the opening day celebrations, the first 200 customers to the new-look store were offered M&S Golden Tickets, giving them the chance to win everything from a bag of Percy Pigs to a free shop with up to £200 in M&S vouchers.

Adding to the celebratory mood, customers also enjoyed musical entertainment from a DJ and Q Radio, an opportunity to meet and greet Percy Pig as well as savouring some in-store sampling from local supplier Genesis Bakery.

Follow M&S Boucher Road on Facebook for all the latest updates on our store and be the first to hear exciting product news.

The store is located at Balmoral Plaza, Unit 8 Boucher Rd, Belfast, BT12 6HR, and open Monday – Friday 7.30am – 10pm; Saturday 7.30am – 9pm; and on Sunday 1pm – 6pm.

For full coverage see the January 2023 edition of Ulster Tatler!

On Sale 29th December 2022!