2023 marks an exciting new era’ for Lough Erne resort as Stephen Holland takes the culinary reins from Noel McMeel.

The new head of Lough Erne Resort’s award-winning culinary team has promised to continue and develop the legacy of highly respected Culinary Director, Noel McMeel who has formally announced his intention to step down after 15 years at the luxury Resort.

Executive Head Chef, Stephen Holland who has been an integral part of the exceptional culinary team at Lough Erne Resort for more than 12 years, says 2023 will herald an exciting new era as he formally takes up the reins. “We are so fortunate to have built an incredibly talented team of chefs at Lough Erne Resort over the last 12 years or so, under Noel’s leadership. We plan to harness that talent and continue our successful philosophy of sourcing, preparing, and serving fresh food in season as we embark into 2023.”

During his 12-plus years at Lough Erne Resort Stephen has cooked for world leaders including US President, Barak Obama and British Prime Minister, David Cameron – but he counts meeting his wife, Rachael – a colleague at the Resort – as amongst his greatest achievements.

Meanwhile, Noel McMeel, who advised senior executives at the Resort some time ago that he wished to explore other professional opportunities and begin a new chapter in his life, says he has no doubt the Resort’s treasured culinary offering is in safe hands.

“My vision has always been about enabling our team to be the very best they can be, so our guests enjoy a unique gastronomic experience characterised by creativity, theatre, colour, texture and taste. I genuinely believe Stephen is someone who is not only well educated and highly experienced, but highly skilled, well respected in the culinary world, a trusted mentor and an inspirational leader for his team of chefs. I look forward to seeing this team continue to support local suppliers, push the boundaries, and ensure the Resort’s guests enjoy the most amazing food experience across The Blaney Bar, The Loughside Bar and Grill and, of course The Catalina.”