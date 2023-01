Rockport School held its annual Ladies’ Lunch at the Culloden Estate & Spa, with 150 ladies attending the event. There was a pop-up festive market and guests were entertained with carols sung by the Rockport Junior Choir. The chosen charity was ‘Bringing Hope NI’ who attended as guests and were presented with a donation for £1,000.

