Action Cancer Coffee Morning

The Action Cancer Holywood Group recently hosted their Annual Coffee Morning and Christmas Fair in the Culloden Hotel. Guests enjoyed coffee, scones, musical entertainment and shopped from a selection of lovely stalls. This event and others like it help the charity to support thousands of local individuals and families affected by cancer.

For full coverage see our February issue, on sale Tuesday 7!

Caroline Villar and Ashley Brand.

Reyna Herron, Zoe Wilcox and Joan Eakin.