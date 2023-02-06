BDA(NI) Presidential Inauguration

The British Dental Association (BDA) NI welcomed its new Branch President for 2023, Philip McLorinan, at a ceremony in the Great Hall at Queen’s University Belfast. The evening was attended by family, friends, and colleagues from the dental profession across Northern Ireland and beyond. BDA (NI) would like to thank their 2023 sponsors who provide invaluable support to the work of the NI Branch within the dental community of Northern Ireland: Denplan, DMI, Marlborough Clinic Lab, M&D Financial Services, Haleon and McDowell & Service.

See full coverage in the February Ulster Tatler – Out Tuesday 7th February!

National President Prof Liz McKay and BDA NI President Philip McLorinan.

President of Pharmaceutical Society NI, Geraldine O’Hare and BDA’s Johan Warwick.