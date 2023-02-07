Bodel Distributors Smeg Cookery Demonstration

Bodel Distributors hosted a cookery demonstration in their Lisburn Showroom. Clare and Alice from Smeg UK, along with local Chef Stephen Jeffers prepared some fantastic food using Smeg appliances. These models included the new Galileo ovens, blast chillers, stand mixers, and induction hobs.

Cyril White, Lee Williamson and Richard Torbett.

John Leckey welcomes guests to the SMEG cookery demo night at Bodel.

SMEG cookery demonstration by chef Stephen Jeffers and SMEG home economist Alice Snow.