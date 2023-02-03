Times and Amazon No. 1 bestselling cookbook author Nathan Anthony, aka Bored of Lunch, is cooking up a storm! Over the last two years the Belfast-based cook and author has amassed nearly two million followers across Instagram, Facebook and TikTok and last month saw the official release of his first cookbook, Bored of Lunch: The Healthy Slow Cooker Book, topping the UK and Ireland sales charts, with only Prince Harry’s memoir ahead!

See full coverage in the February Ulster Tatler – Out Tuesday 7th February!