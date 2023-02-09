Down Royal Announces Bluegrass Horse Feed as Official Sponsor of St Patrick’s Day Fixture

“Bluegrass is synonymous with premium equine horse feeds, and we are proud to be partnering with a brand which continually works towards the advancement of horse nutrition, something we know is essential to ensure optimal racing performance. It really is the perfect partnership for us.”

John Rymer, Sales & Marketing Consultant at Bluegrass Horse Feed said: “The team at Bluegrass takes pride in being associated with local brands, and we are thrilled to be continuing our relationship with Down Royal into 2023 as we once again sponsor the St Patrick’s Day race meeting. “Aligning Bluegrass alongside one of Ireland’s most reputable racetracks make Down Royal the perfect outlet to showcase not only the benefits, but the value our products provide. We’re looking forward to engaging with equestrian owners and racing enthusiasts alike while promoting the Bluegrass brand and not forgetting to enjoy some top-class racing.”