McGuigan & Goold

Miss Katy McGuigan, daughter of Jacqueline and Kieran McGuigan from Belfast, recently married Conor Goold, son of Cora and Conor Goold from Upper East Side, Manhattan. The wedding ceremony took place at St Anthony’s Church, Manhattan, followed by a reception in Belfast on 23rd December 2022 at The Merchant Hotel. Katy wore two dresses, one by the atelier, Safiyaa, and the second by Viero Bridal. Conor wore a suit by Hugo Boss.

Photography by: Kirth Ferris

