Addley & Jordan

The wedding of Mr Craig Jordan to Miss Nicole Addley took place in the beautiful boathouse at The Rabbit Hotel on 28 December 2022.

The groom used to Irish dance as a young boy, so the couple had the Jordan Academy of Irish Dance perform with Craig joining in as a surprise for Nicole and the guests.

After knowing each other since school the newlyweds paths crossed once again on Boxing night 2019 – and the rest is history!

Photography by: Mark Barnes Photography