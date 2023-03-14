posted on March 14th, 2023
Featured in:

Back to the ’90s


There was more than one Britney Spears in town at Fivemiletown Primary School and Nursery’s recent ‘90s-night fundraiser.

The Valley Hotel hosted the event which saw the community relive its youth by stepping out in a range of colourful ‘90s outfits.

They danced the night away to help raise money for their local school in order for it to further develop its outdoor learning environment. 

For full coverage of this event see our March issue, now on sale!

David and Jill Dunlop at the Fivemiletown Primary School’s 90s night in the Valley Hotel
Christina, Jason, and Mark Beacom, with Zara Clarke at the Fivemiletown Primary School’s 90s night in the Valley Hotel
Emma Irvine and Sophie McDowell at the Fivemiletown Primary School’s 90s night in the Valley Hotel
Arlene Lyons, Julie Mathews, Shauna Moynagh, Kendal Johnston and Mellaine Johnston at the Fivemiletown Primary School’s 90s night in the Valley Hotel