Britvic Northern Ireland Saddles Up as Down Royal’s Exclusive Soft Drinks Partner

Down Royal Racecourse has announced soft drinks brand, Britvic is set to return to Down Royal as its exclusive soft drinks partner.

The renewed partnership will see Britvic Northern Ireland become the racecourse’s exclusive soft drinks partner throughout the 2023 racing calendar, with its iconic mixer brand Club Mixers the official sponsor of the May Day race meeting taking place on Monday 1st May 2023.

The partnership with Down Royal includes naming rights for the Club Mixers May Day race meeting and sees direct promotional and marketing support of the full Britvic brand portfolio including sponsorship of all seven race titles.

Kathryn Holland, Commercial Manager at Down Royal said: “We are pleased to once again partner with Britvic Northern Ireland as building relationships and working alongside local brands is something we strive towards and take much pride in.

“Working to create memorable experiences for our racegoers is our top priority, and partnering with a brand that shares this passion and works to encourage people to enjoy life’s everyday moments is incredible.

“We hope this partnership will continue to enhance the race-going experience and provide people with an authentic and elevated day at the races, all while encouraging them to continue visiting Down Royal.”

Brian Greer, Marketing Manager, Club Mixers said: “We are thrilled to be continuing our relationship with Down Royal as its exclusive soft drinks partner and we’re looking forward to showcasing our fantastic range of products and their associated attributes of heritage, quality and reliability.

“We’re excited to once again be a part of providing racegoers with a little joy at each of Down Royal’s 13 fixtures this year, while encouraging them to explore our market leading brands as well as our expertly crafted Club Mixers range which are the perfect accompaniment to various gins, vodkas and whiskeys or just as delicious on their own.”

Gates open at 12 noon. Admission is £20 and tickets are available at the turnstiles on arrival. Children under 14 go free and free car parking is available.

For further information on upcoming race meetings at Down Royal visit: https://downroyal.com/fixtures/

Pictured (left to right) is Kathryn Holland Commercial Manager at Down Royal and Cathy Fox, Head of Sales HORECA Northern Ireland | Britvic Ireland.