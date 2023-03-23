posted on March 23rd, 2023
Launch Photoshoot of the Influential Women Awards 2023
On Monday 27th February we had our launch photoshoot for the Influential Women Awards 2023.
Our host for this year’s awards is the fabulous Pamela Ballantine, which will take place on Saturday 27th May, in the Ulster Reform Club.
Galgorm Collection is this year’s awards title sponsor alongside our category sponsors; Elizabeth Sands, PH20 Luxury Tanning, The Courtyard Carrickfergus, M2 Accountancy, Revolution Productions and SBD Events.
Voting is now open for five of the six categories:
- ENTREPRENEUR
- OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO HEALTH
- WOMEN WHO HAVE OVERCOME ADVERSITY
- CONTRIBUTION TO BEAUTY
- CONTRIBUTION TO FASHION
- MOST FASHIONABLE LADY (voted for on the day)
If you know an influential woman who deserves to be recognised for the outstanding contribution she has made to life in Northern Ireland, get voting now on our website.
Voting closes Wednesday 12th April at 12 midnight.
