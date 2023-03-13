The winners of the 2023 Lisburn & Castlereagh City Business Awards in association with Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council and South Eastern Regional College have been announced at a glittering gala awards ceremony at the La Mon Hotel & Country Club on Friday 24 February.

Awards were presented across 14 diverse categories, demonstrating business excellence in areas such as customer service, tourism, innovation and eating establishments.

For details on all winners, visit www.lcccbusinessawards.com

For full coverage of this event see our March issue, now on sale!