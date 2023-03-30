LUXURIOUS RE’FITZ’ A HIT

Following an investment of £150K, the Fitzwilliam Hotel unveiled Belfast’s newest luxury private entertainment space which can be used for exclusive launches and intimate weddings, celebration dinners, corporate meetings, and a multitude of other very special occasions.

The room is versatile enough that it can be used for a boardroom meeting of up to twenty-two people, or for a private dinner for thirty-two people and sits perched above the foyer at the mezzanine level.