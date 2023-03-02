New Judges in the Frame as Bradley Art Prize Competition Deadline Looms

Young artists have just five weeks to put finishing touches to their masterpieces in nationwide competition to drive fresh talent and creativity.

Young artists across Northern Ireland have just five weeks to put the finishing touches to their creative masterpieces and enter the inaugural Bradley Art Prize – a new art initiative led by renowned artist Terry Bradley and sponsored by Radius Connect which aims to support fresh artistic ideas and talent.

With an unprecedented number of submissions already received the stellar panel of judges has also been expanded to meet demand for the competition, which closes on 31 March.

New judges include renowned award-winning tattoo artist Gigi McQueen and Bradley Art Prize sponsor Stephen McQuoid, Regional Director for Ireland at Radius Connect. They join an existing line-up of famed artists and critiques including Terry Bradley and wife Ashley, Hollywood film producer Martin Brennan and NI Executive Brussels Director Aodhán Connolly.

Launched in November, the inaugural Bradley Art Prize is open to young people across two age categories, from 14 to 18 and from 19 to 23 years and provides young creatives with a platform to showcase their work with some of the most prolific names in the local arts scene.

Alongside around a total of £4,000 in cash and art materials for the top winners and their schools or colleges, two winning artists will have their work framed and proudly displayed in the newly opened Bradley Gallery in Victoria Square, Belfast, for a week-long exhibition, including a launch night for friends and family in August.

The winning artwork will then be showcased at the Northern Ireland Executive Office in Brussels’ European Quarter as part of a major initiative designed to encourage more young people to consider turning their love of art into a long-term career, offering local artists the chance to display their work internationally.

New judge and sponsor Stephen McQuoid, Radius Connect Director Ireland, said:

“With a longstanding heritage in Northern Ireland, Radius Connect is committed to supporting innovation and ambition, encouraging the next generation of leaders. I’m delighted to partner with Northern Ireland’s most revered artist Terry Bradley on this ground-breaking initiative for young artists and to bring my business experience and expertise to the judging panel.

We’ve been blown away by the interest and number of entries for this competition, which presents an exceptional opportunity for aspiring artists to publicly showcase their art and work directly with Terry and the judges for an unrivalled career kick-start.

Northern Ireland is known for its inspiring creative talent and I’ve no doubt this competition will uncover our artists of the future. I would encourage all young artists interested in promoting their work with Terry to take the opportunity to enter the Bradley Art Prize before 31 March. Good luck to all entrants!”

Terry Bradley, who began his stellar, self-taught art career at the age of 14, said:

“I wanted to create an opportunity for young people who may not see an obvious career path in art. This prize will hopefully inspire and encourage those who have talent and want to find a way to make art part of their future. This inaugural Terry Bradley Art Prize has been carefully designed to show more young people what it’s like to be a professional artist and how to build a long lasting career in an area that needs confidence and passion to succeed, and I encourage everyone to get involved.”

Aspiring artists can enter the Bradley Art Prize by submitting up to four high-resolution images of original artwork along with a personal statement by 31 March 2023. Shortlisted artists will be announced in early June, with the winners selected at the end of the month.

For more information and to submit an entry visit www.bradleyartprize.com