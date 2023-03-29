Seasonal favourite Spring Fest returns to Malone House & Barnett Demesne this April

Spring is here and with it sees the arrival of ‘Spring Fest’ at Malone House and Barnett Demesne on Saturday 22 April and Sunday 23 April 2023.

Organised by Belfast City Council, the popular spring event returns to the park after three years with a weekend of family fun, live music, spring flower displays and lots more.

Entry is free with the event running from 1.30pm to 5.30pm on both days.

Launching the event at Barnett Demesne today, Lord Mayor, Councillor Tina Black, said: “I’m thrilled that our seasonal top event, Spring Fest, is returning to Malone House and Barnett Demesne – a month from today!

“Spring themed, there will be lots to enjoy for everyone from a wonderful spring flower show with hundreds of blooms on display over the weekend, live music and entertainment, family fun activities, food and crafts stalls and much more.

“It’s great to see big events like this returning to our city parks with more to come and look forward to during the year. Come along and celebrate the season and our parks too with Spring Fest!”

Spring Fest activities include the spring flower show; live music and entertainment; workshops on flower-crown making, sustainable fashion and upcycling; a petting farm; fun fair rides; mini golf; bungy jump trampolines; arts and crafts and food and craft stalls.

There is no parking at Malone House and Barnett Demesne but a park and ride service will operate from Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park to and from the event. Parking will be at the Top Field.