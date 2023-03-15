Supporting Local Charities

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Councillor Michael Savage, has been raising vital funds for four charities that he has chosen to support during his year in office: The Southern Area Hospice, Society of Saint Vincent De Paul, Suicide Down to Zero and The Simon Community.

On Friday 3 February, over 300 guests turned out in their finery for the Chairperson’s Charity Ball at the Canal Court Hotel, Newry, where they enjoyed a fantastic evening of food and entertainment provided by some of the best of our local musicians to raise vital funds for each of these exceptional charities that work right at the heart of our community.

Kevin McAllister, Downtown Radio, was master of ceremonies for the evening event.

