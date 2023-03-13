posted on March 13th, 2023
Featured in:

Women Beyond Borders


Women in Enterprise Derry/Londonderry and Donegal Women in Business, along with Enterprising Women, Mid and East Antrim, collaborated to host Women Beyond Borders Networking Summit 2023.

The platinum sponsor for the event was Vertiv E&I and it took place in the Gateway Hotel, Inishowen.

Camilla Long was compere for the evening alongside guest speakers Helen Duddy from E&I and Sandra Devenney, General Manager of McElhinneys.

For full coverage of this event see our March issue, now on sale!

About Us

Ulster Tatler is a lifestyle and society magazine based in Northern Ireland which was founded in 1966. Established in 1966, the Ulster Tatler is now Northern Ireland's longest established and most widely read monthly. It has coverage of events in the Northern Ireland social calendar as well as local fashions. The tone of the magazine is very much to look of the positive side to life in Northern Ireland.

Address

39 Boucher Rd
Belfast
BT12 6UT (Map)

Affiliates Of Ulster Tatler

Audited Bureau of Circulations

Terms And Conditions

We do not store credit card details nor do we share customer details with any 3rd parties.

Delivery for each issue is the first week of every month.

To cancel your subscription call 028 9066 3311 at least a week before the release of the latest issue.

If you cancel your subscription you are refunded the remaining amount on a pro-rata basis, ie If you purchase a years supply and cancel after 6 months you are refunded the remaining 6 months payment.

© 2018 Ulster Tatler
Managed by McShannock Design