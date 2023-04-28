Hillsborough Fort Guard held a Ceremony of the Keys at Hillsborough Fort on Saturday 25th February, which is one of the oldest military traditions.

The afternoon included a semi-formal reception including light refreshments.

Visitors were given a talk on the rich history and development of Royal Hillsborough through the ages.

In attendance was the Lord Lieutenant; regional and local government officials; senior representatives from business and tourism.

Full coverage in our April issue, now on sale!