Ceremony of the Keys
Hillsborough Fort Guard held a Ceremony of the Keys at Hillsborough Fort on Saturday 25th February, which is one of the oldest military traditions.
The afternoon included a semi-formal reception including light refreshments.
Visitors were given a talk on the rich history and development of Royal Hillsborough through the ages.
In attendance was the Lord Lieutenant; regional and local government officials; senior representatives from business and tourism.
