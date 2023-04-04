Enjoy Chocolate for Grown-Ups with Coole Swan Signature Serves this Easter and Beyond

With brighter evenings and a long weekend on the horizon, Coole Swan has launched three fresh new cocktail recipes with a touch of chocolate that are perfect for hosting

Coole Swan, the independently owned and family run Irish cream liqueur, has launched three fresh new cocktails to be enjoyed this Easter long-weekend and beyond. Whiskey, chocolate and cream are the three perfectly blended ingredients in Coole Swan and these serves offer grown-ups an alternative way to get their chocolate fix during the Easter long weekend and into summer. Perfect for creating a wow factor when hosting, the signature serves include the silky Coole Blue, the fresh Coole Smooth and a Coole Swan twist on a classic, the Coole Grasshopper.

Nothing on the drinks market compares to the versatility and quality of Coole Swan, a refreshing modern craft blend of whiskey, chocolate and cream. It’s the perfect drink to enjoy chilled, over ice or in a diverse and exciting range of cocktails. As always, the innovators at Coole Swan push boundaries when it comes to getting creative with cream liqueur. The silky liquid is lighter than traditional cream liqueurs and plays well with other drinks. For the Easter long weekend and then into summer, Coole Swan encourages fans of Irish cream liqueur to try a fresh and fun approach to cocktails. For those who want to add a drop of luxury to their every day, try one (or all) of these delicious serves:

Coole Blue: This silky sky blue Coole creation packs a punch. Combining Coole Swan, Blue Curacao, Grand Marnier and Tequila Blanco this serve is perfect for those who enjoy an orange hit with their chocolate; a modern take on a classic pairing. For the pièce de resistance Coole Swan recommends garnishing with an edible orchid to make a real statement when hosting.

Coole Smooth: If Coole Swan did champagne, this would be it. Coole Swan, cooled chai tea, spiced rum, cinnamon syrup and sweet brown sherry are shaken together to produce a light, spiced, perfectly balanced and very moreish cocktail. Topped with maraschino cherries and served in a champagne flute, the Coole Smooth makes a fun and refreshing celebration or welcome drink.

Coole Grasshopper: This classic cocktail has been reimagined with a Coole Swan twist. Famous for its minty kick, green glow and silky smooth texture, it’s the perfect pour to enjoy at home with family and friends. Combining Coole Swan, Crème de Menthe and Crème de Cacao, this serve is simple yet powerfully flavourful, combining two palate pleasers – mint and chocolate. The Coole Grasshopper is ideal for an at-home celebration… or on any night of the week for that matter. To be garnished with a chocolate straw or grated chocolate.

Coole Swan is available in Tesco, Supervalu, Centra and a range of independent retailers across Northern Ireland. A full list of stockists is available here . Price from £22.

Customers can discover more information about this perfectly crafted Irish product and the inventive ways to serve it at www.cooleswan.com, or follow on social media for all the latest updates @cooleswan on Facebook and @coole_swan on Instagram.

For adults aged 18+ over. Drink Coole Swan responsibly, visit www.drinkaware.co.uk for more information.