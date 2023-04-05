Fisher & Paykel Demo Day

Fisher & Paykel hosted its first-ever live ‘demo day’ at its display within the Belfast Cookery School.

With the aim to better prepare retailers and key partners in briefing their consumers on the key functions available across the appliance ranges, the event comprised of a demonstration carried out by the Cookery School’s resident chef Ian Hunter using Fisher & Paykel appliances.

