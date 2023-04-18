Galgorm does Strictly

Galgorm Collection hosted Galgorm Presents Strictly on Saturday 11th March in association with Ballroom Blitz.

The event was held to raise much-needed funds for Galgorm’s charity partner, Community Rescue Service, who are the primary responder for high-risk missing persons in NI.

Hosted by Gerry Lavz, the night was a fun-filled event with a few familiar Galgorm Collection team faces on the dance floor and local personalities as judges.

