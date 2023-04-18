posted on April 18th, 2023
Galgorm does Strictly


Galgorm Collection hosted Galgorm Presents Strictly on Saturday 11th March in association with Ballroom Blitz.

The event was held to raise much-needed funds for Galgorm’s charity partner, Community Rescue Service, who are the primary responder for high-risk missing persons in NI. 

Hosted by Gerry Lavz, the night was a fun-filled event with a few familiar Galgorm Collection team faces on the dance floor and local personalities as judges.

Full coverage in our April issue, now on sale!

Krzysztof Wieczorek, Frazer Pollock, Jonathan Norrie and Daniel Montgomery
Kerri & Daniel
Kathryn & Brendan