posted on April 18th, 2023
Featured in:
Featured in:
Galgorm does Strictly
Galgorm Collection hosted Galgorm Presents Strictly on Saturday 11th March in association with Ballroom Blitz.
The event was held to raise much-needed funds for Galgorm’s charity partner, Community Rescue Service, who are the primary responder for high-risk missing persons in NI.
Hosted by Gerry Lavz, the night was a fun-filled event with a few familiar Galgorm Collection team faces on the dance floor and local personalities as judges.
Full coverage in our April issue, now on sale!