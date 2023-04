All eyes were on the style at this year’s Down Royal St. Patrick’s Day Races with an array of green outfits on display.

The event was sponsored by Bluegrass Horse Feeds and took place on Friday 17th March.

Race goers dressed to impress and chanced their luck, placing bets on quirkly-named horses whilst enjoying a day full of entertainment, racing and drinks.

Full coverage in our April issue, now on sale!