St. Patrick’s Day Schools’ Rugby Cup Final

Campbell College and Royal Belfast Academical Institution (RBAI) played each other on St. Patrick’s Day at the Kingspan Stadium.

In one of the most dramatic cup finals in the competition’s long history RBAI took home the cup to be named as Danske Bank Schools’ Cup champions.

The match was live-streamed on BBC Sport iPlayer and pupils, teachers, parents and even some grand-parents were in the stands cheering on the two teams.

