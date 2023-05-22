Bowd & Dodge

Miss Laura Bowd, daughter of Bernadette and Cloin Bowd, recently married Josh Dodge, son of Donna Thompson.

The wedding took place on 8th December 2022 at The Rabbit Hotel, Templepatrick.

Laura wore a beautiful Vera Wang gown from Lauren Elizabeth Bridal on Lisburn Road, with hair by Aoife Ferguson Bridal Hair and makeup by Steve Lennox.

Other suppliers include: flowers by Floral Earth, cake by Wedding Cakes by Design, RPM Media Videographer and Petticoat Tails pet chaperone service.

Photography by Jonathan Ryder.