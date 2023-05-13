posted on May 13th, 2023
Chartered Accountants Ulster Society Annual Dinner


Chartered Accountants Ulster Society recently held its Annual Dinner at Titanic Belfast.

An audience of 400 members and guests were addressed by the Society’s Chairperson, Emma Murray, who called for devolution to be restored to address challenges in economy, health and education.

The guest speaker at the event, sponsored by Danske Bank and MCS Group, was actress, comedian and writer Ruby Wax OBE, with music from the New Brass Kings and Belfast School of Performing Arts. 

Paul Robinson, Eoin McMullan and Conor McCaffrey
Louise Smyth with Gerard and Geraldine Gildernew
Sinead Donovan, Toastmaster Derick J Ewing MBE and Fintan Marthur