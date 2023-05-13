Chartered Accountants Ulster Society Annual Dinner

Chartered Accountants Ulster Society recently held its Annual Dinner at Titanic Belfast.

An audience of 400 members and guests were addressed by the Society’s Chairperson, Emma Murray, who called for devolution to be restored to address challenges in economy, health and education.

The guest speaker at the event, sponsored by Danske Bank and MCS Group, was actress, comedian and writer Ruby Wax OBE, with music from the New Brass Kings and Belfast School of Performing Arts.

www.charteredaccountants.ie/ulster

Full coverage in our May issue, now on sale!