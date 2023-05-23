Devlin & Johnston

Miss Emma Devlin, daughter of Phelim and Catherine Devlin from Ballinderry, recently married Richard Johnston, son of Richard and Mary Johnston from Creggan.

The wedding took place on 29th December 2022 at Leighinmohr House Hotel, Ballymena.

Emma wore a stunning gown from Indie Grace Bridal, Fontana.

The bridesmaid dresses were from Dream Wedding Boutique, Coleraine, and the men wore suits from Red Groomswear, Belfast.

Photography by Alexandra Barfoot Photography.