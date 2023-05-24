Women’s Forum Northern Ireland held a Friendship Luncheon in Parliament Buildings, hosted by Joanne Bunting, MLA. The guest speaker was Rev. Dr. Heather Morris, General Secretary of the Methodist Church in Ireland. The Iris Colvin Lifetime Achievement Award 2023 was presented to overall winner, Andrea Gourley, Principal of Victoria Park Primary School, Belfast. Category winners were:

• Disability: Emma Good • Education: Andrea Gourley

• Community/Public Service: Maureen Maguire

The Iris Colvin Lifetime Achievement Award 2020 was presented to Overall Winner: Rosemary Rainey, O.B.E. The ceremony that year was cancelled due to the onset of Covid. She is a well known personality in all aspects of education and voluntary work.

