Hit the North Exhibition and Auction

Trademarket, Belfast, recently played host to the launch event of this year’s Hit the North street art festival. With a private bar shaking up Hennessey classic serves, and an event space teeming with colourful creations by some of the best local artistic talent, it was an opening event to remember.

The launch event, organised by Zippy and Adam Turkington, saw participating artists invited to contribute a one-off piece of artwork. As well as being on display as part of the exhibition, guests on the night were invited to take a piece of the displayed art home with them by entering a blind auction. All you had to do was buy an auction ticket to be guaranteed a unique piece of art, which was selected at random. All proceeds from this auction went to support Extern, a social justice charity that helps children, young people and families who are facing challenges such as homelessness, mental health issues, problems with drug and alcohol abuse, and so much more.

Soaking up the sun, tunes, cocktails and unique artwork by the likes of NEAN, Friz, KVLR, Rob Hilken, Danni Simpson, and many more, were film and media studies professor Chris Robé, illustrator Elly Makem (aka EllyMakes), bespoke dressmaker Emma Birney-Cunningham and Melanie Harrison, proprietor of The Harrison Chambers of Distinction.

The event is just the start of the 10-day festival programme curated by Seedhead Arts which marks the 10th year of the ever growing Hit the North. And what a way to celebrate such a milestone than by welcoming its most impressive roster yet with the internationally renowned R.O.A. and Studio Giftig confirmed as headliners this year.

The ten-day celebration will culminate in a ‘paint jam’ on Kent Street, Belfast on Sunday 30th April where spectators can soak up the party atmosphere and enjoy entertainment, food trucks and refreshments as they watch murals come to life right before their eyes.

The Hit the North Launch Exhibition and Auction took place on 20 April.

Full coverage in our May issue, now on sale!