Rea & Lowe

Miss Serena Rea, daughter of Serena and Mark Rea from Belfast, recently married Jonathan Lowe, son of Linda Lowe and Graham Lowe from Warrington.

The wedding took place on 15th April 2023 at Lough Erne Resort.

Serena wore a Alan Hannah dress from Blush Boutique and, by adding a bow to the back of the dress and statement earrings, had a completely different look for the evening.

Hair was by Eden Hair and makeup was by Carrie Marley.

Photography by Jervis Wedding Photography.