Sarah Eccles of Studio 8 Interior Design

Ulster Tatler speaks to interior designer Sarah Eccles, owner and lead designer of Studio 8 Interior Design.

How would you describe your style?

When it comes to residential design and your own personal space, I think it is so important to create a design that is classic and timeless – that you will love for years to come. I also struggle to pin point my own style because day-to-day for a designer is filled with incredible fabrics, colours and furniture pieces from all different styles. I can appreciate so many different styles and don’t think I could categorise my own. Rather than following the former changing trends in interior design, creating a classic and timeless space will keep future costs down aswell as helping the forever important issue of designing sustainably.

Who has been the biggest inspiration to you professionally and personally?

My parents are a huge inspiration personally and professionally. From business advice to helping with deliveries and babysitting my Mum and Dad have always been there. They are my biggest cheerleaders, and I am forever grateful to them. My Design crushes within the industry are absolutely Shea McGee and Sophie Patterson.

What is on trend now and how will 2023 progress in the design stakes within our homes?

American interior design is a huge trend right now, with open-plan living and bringing in nature wood finished and an overall much more relaxed look. Although, in saying that, I think following strict trends is not essential in interior design. Trends can change so quickly and I think it is more important to get to know what style you are comfortable with and to create something timeless that will stand the test of time.

