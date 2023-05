Miss Elaine Sinclair, daughter of Johnston and Barbara Sinclair, recently married Malcolm White.

The ceremony and reception took place on 27 December 2022 at The Merchant Hotel.

Elaine wore a stunning gown from Vintage Rose Bridal Wear, Randalstown; Malcolm wore a suit from Red Groomswear and the bridesmaid dresses were from Blush Boutique.

Photography by Neil Keery Photography.