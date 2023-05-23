posted on May 23rd, 2023
Spring Fashion Show in aid of Action Cancer
On the 26th April the Moneyreagh & District Action Cancer Fundraising Group hosted its Spring Fashion Show at the prestigious La Mon Hotel & Country Club.
Attended by over 400 people, the event showcased the latest fashions from The Crafty Fox (Killinchy), Jonzara Fashion (Newtownards & Lisburn), Now & Forever Bridal Wear and Streetlife (Newtownards) and in the process, raised a fantastic amount of money for Action Cancer.
Thank you and congratulations to all of those people involved in making this happen.
