Spring Fashion Show in aid of Action Cancer

On the 26th April the Moneyreagh & District Action Cancer Fundraising Group hosted its Spring Fashion Show at the prestigious La Mon Hotel & Country Club.

Attended by over 400 people, the event showcased the latest fashions from The Crafty Fox (Killinchy), Jonzara Fashion (Newtownards & Lisburn), Now & Forever Bridal Wear and Streetlife (Newtownards) and in the process, raised a fantastic amount of money for Action Cancer.

Thank you and congratulations to all of those people involved in making this happen.

Full coverage in our May issue, now on sale!