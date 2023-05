More than 11 years since they last took the stage, The Minnows were back with two live shows.

The first show took place in The Black Box, Belfast, with special guest Kieran Sherry.

Aside from an acoustic performance at The Ulster Hall in 2016, The Minnows’ last live gig as a full band was a sold-out show at The Belfast Barge in November 2011.

