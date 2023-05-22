Ulster Tatler Interiors celebrates 21 years

The Ulster Tatler Interiors Lifetime Awards recently took place in the Ulster Reform Club, Belfast.

The event was sponsored by home solution specialists, Hafele. Guests were treated to a Prosceco reception on arrival, followed by a three-course meal.

The awards ceremony was hosted by Cate Conway and entertainment was provided by Motown Sensations.

Following a speech by Ulster Tatler Group Managing Director, Chris Sherry, some of those from the interior design and building industries honoured on the night were presented with awards made by local artist Stephen Whalley.

Full coverage in our May issue, now on sale!