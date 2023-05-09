Walker & McKee

Miss Suzanne Walker, daughter of David and Sandra Walker from Hillsborough, recently married Andrew McKee, son of Walton and Elaine McKee, also from Hillsborough.

The wedding took place. on 10th September 2022 at Hillsborough Presbyterian Church, followed by a reception at Bellingham Castle, Suzanna wore a dress from Petticoat Lane Bridal, with jewellery by Lunn’s and hair by Kim Annesley.

Andrew wore a suit from Suitor Borthers, Belfast.

Featured in May Ulster Tatler.

Photography by Colin Colleran.