Miss Gemma Weir, daughter of Julie and Kenneth from Belfast, recently married Kelvin Price, son of Judith and Festus.

The wedding ceremony took place at Belfast City Hall, followed by a reception at Revolucion De Cuba.

Gemma wore a stunning Ellis Bridal gown from Blush Boutique, while Kelvin wore a suit from Freddie Hatchet, Belfast.

Photography by Jervis Wedding Photography.