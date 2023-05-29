Younique Aesthetics announced as sponsor of Best Dressed at Down Royal Summer Festival of Racing

The hotly anticipated Down Royal Summer Festival of Racing is set to return on the 23rd and 24th June with Younique Aesthetics sponsoring the Ladies Day ‘Best Dressed Lady Competition’, adding to what will be an extraordinary weekend full of entertainment for racegoers, socialites and fashionistas alike.

With the BoyleSports Ulster Derby (Premier Handicap) and the BoyleSports Ulster Oaks both highlights of the race card, it is no less competitive away from the racetrack with the unmissable Ladies Day ‘Best Dressed Lady Competition’ taking place on Saturday 24th June when frocks, fascinators, heels and hats will be the order of the day.

The perfect partner for this prestigious competition, Younique Aesthetics is an award-winning clinic offering professional aesthetic treatments as well as a wide range of cosmetic services including injectables, skin rejuvenation and body treatments.

The ‘Best Dressed Lady Competition’ is open to all female racegoers, with the winner taking home an amazing £3,000 voucher to be used at Younique Aesthetics, in Belfast or Newry, across all treatments and products.

Judges for this highly acclaimed competition include Cool FM Presenter and fashion enthusiast Rebecca McKinney alongside Managing Director of ACA Models Victoria Withers.

Aine Larkin Msc PgDip Pgcert ALNP, Clinical Director at Younique Aesthetics said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring the ‘Best Dressed Lady Competition’ at Down Royal’s Summer Festival of Racing and we are looking forward to marvelling at the spectacle of style at one of the most fashionable and highly anticipated events of the year.

“We encourage all ladies to grab their frocks and fascinators and take part in this fabulous competition to be in with a chance of winning an amazing £3,000 Younique Aesthetics voucher.”

Kathryn Holland, Commercial Manager at Down Royal said: “We are delighted to welcome Younique Aesthetics as the principal sponsor of our ‘Best Dressed Lady Competition’. This is yet another example of two local brands working hand-in-hand to support one another.

“Ladies Day is the highlight of our racing calendar, and the theatre of the competition will add an extra element of excitement and entertainment to an already prestigious day of horse racing. We’re encouraging all ladies to enter and step up to the style stakes to be in with the chance of winning Younique Aesthetics’ attractive prize, while enjoying what will no doubt be the high point of the summer season.”

Gates open at 12pm and for full details on the Summer Festival of Racing or to book tickets please visit www.downroyal.com.