Miss Keithleen David, daughter of Charmaine David and Tomasz Gajewski, recently married David Blakely, son of Aurora and Roy Blakely from Banbridge.

The wedding took place at Clandeboye Lodge Hotel on 8th May 2023. Keithleen wore a beautiful dress from La Boda Bridal, with hair by Dani Belle and makeup by Debbie McKibbin, while David wore a Ted Baker suit paired with London Brogue shoes.

Photography by Jervis Wedding Photography.