Let them shine onstage this summer

Summer School at The Courtyard Theatre and Theatre at the Mill

Participants aged 5-18 years will have the chance to hone their performance skills, meet likeminded others and have fun!

Snow White Summer School

with Mr Hullabaloo

The Courtyard Theatre, Ballylearl | Monday 3- Saturday 8 July 2023

Join the Mr Hullabaloo team for a week long summer theatre school at The Courtyard Theatre in Ballyearl as they proudly present their colourful production of Snow White.

Based on the children’s classic fairytale, young children will be invited to discover a world of enchantment where anything is possible with a little bit og imagination combined with the magic of theatre!

Children will be treated to classes in acting, singing and dancing before performing live on stage for their family and friends at the end of the week.

For young people aged 5-12 years.

Moana Jnr Summer School

with Cre8 Theatre

Theatre at the Mill, Newtownabbey | Monday 24 – Saturday 29 July 2023

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Theatre at The Mill and Cre8 Theatre have joined forces in presenting this exciting all singing, all dancing summer workshop production for young people in the borough.

The cast of young people will spend one week rehearsing the show working towards a final presentation at the end of the week for family, friends and public.

There will be a full professional creative team on board to guide the young people through the process, which will feature choreography, singing, acting, puppetry and projection.

Places are limited, so we advise those who are interested to register their place on the course ASAP.

For young people ages 10 – 18 years.

