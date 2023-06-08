NI Hospice’s Dragon Boat Race Set to Make a Fundraising Splash

Northern Ireland Hospice wants you to get your oars at the ready, as the charity’s unmissable, adrenaline-fuelled Dragon Boat Race is set to return this September.

There are two events to choose from and registration is now open. Get together with your colleagues, friends and family to sign up for an ‘oar-some’ fun day on the Lagan, while also helping Hospice celebrate its 40 years of care.

There is a dedicated race for companies and organisations on Friday 8th September, when the corporate Dragon Boat Race will see local businesses battle it out for a chance to be crowned the Dragon Boat Emperors.

A community Dragon Boat Race will take place on the next day on Saturday 9th September, when friends, families, clubs and groups will be pulling together for the coveted Dragon Boat Trophy. Whether you’re an Olympic rower or a complete beginner, we want to see you on that starting line!

Lauren Doherty, Acting Director of Commercial and Brand Development at NI Hospice , said: “The Dragon Boat Race is a unique and exciting event, giving a tremendous team-building opportunity, whilst raising vital funds for Hospice’s specialist care for babies, children and adults.

“Each dragon boat holds 20 people, but places will fill up fast for this hugely popular event – so sign up today for some ‘oar-some’ fun! Full training will be given on the day and no previous experience is required – just the will to win and a sense of fun!

“To add to the fun, teams are encouraged to come in fancy dress and there will be special prizes awarded to the best dressed teams. Be as creative as you like. We look forward to seeing various pirates, Vikings and lots of weird and wonderful animals join us on the River Lagan!

“What better way to raise vital funds for Hospice’s work than by entering a Dragon Boat race where you can make a splash and raise some cash for a fantastic cause?”

To take part in Hospice Dragon Boat Race 2023, get started by gathering a team of people who want to have a great day’s craic. Each team member must raise a minimum of £250 to take part, or £5,000 per boat. A deposit of £500 will secure your boat and will go towards your final fundraising total.