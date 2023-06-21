Secretary of State Honours Civic Society’s Contribution to Northern Ireland’s Transformation

The Secretary of State honoured the crucial work by civic society to support the peace process over the past 25 years at a reception in the iconic Game of Thrones Studio Tour.

The reception, part of Northern Ireland Office’s programme to mark 25th anniversary of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement, was held three days after the 25th anniversary of the two referenda in Northern Ireland and Ireland which 71% of people in Northern Ireland voted ‘yes’ to the Agreement. Representatives from community organisations, charities, and public servants who have supported Northern Ireland’s transformation, came together to reflect upon the peace, prosperity and other benefits delivered by the Agreement, while looking towards the next 25 years. It also offered the opportunity to acknowledge civic society’s ongoing contribution to the peace settlement.

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris paid tribute to the incredible work of community organisations and charities in supporting reconciliation between communities, which created the conditions for prosperity which allowed Northern Ireland’s film industry to flourish and to attract world-leading productions such as Game of Thrones. According to the latest figures, screen tourism played a part in attracting one in six out-of-state visitors, accounting for 350,000 visitors and over £50m for the local economy.