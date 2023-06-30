The press launch of Sense NI does ‘Strictly’ took place recently at First Avenue Cafe, Belfast.

This is the first ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ involving people with disabilities ever to take place in the UK and Ireland.

The event was organised by north Belfast charity Sense NI and guests were treated to refreshments and sweet treats, as well as top-class entertainment from Taylor Lally and Jim ‘Elvis’ Brown.

