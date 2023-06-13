“The Titanic Vet Show” a Huge Success from The Vet Service Raising £3433.82 for Vet Support

The Vet Service, a worldwide veterinary job platform, has successfully concluded their mental health charity fundraiser and non-clinical CPD event, “The Titanic Vet Show,” held on May 5th and 6th at the Titanic Belfast in Northern Ireland. The event was a resounding success, with both exhibitors and delegates expressing their delight with the venue, talks, and overall running of the event. Interestingly, the proceeds from the launch tickets of the Titanic, which took place on May 31st, 1911, also went to local charitable causes, echoing the philanthropic spirit of The Titanic Vet Show.

The Vet Service launched their donation campaign, “What if we all gave £1 for mental health,” at the start of April, leading up to The Titanic Vet Show. The four-week campaign was an opportunity for those who couldn’t attend the event to show their support for the cause. All proceeds from the event, including the donations raised, will be given to VetSupport, a voluntary mental health support service for vets across the UK and Ireland. The campaign was a huge success, with a total of £3433.82raised for Vet Support.

The conference featured six expert speakers over the two days, covering topics related to Mental Health & Wellbeing, as well as Communications with Vets and Clients. The sessions were worth six hours of CPD and six VCI CVE Points. There were also fourteen veterinary industry exhibitors, providing great networking opportunities for delegates. The black-tie gala dinner on Friday night was a great success, with attendees enjoying a fantastic evening in the company of their peers.

Ed Taylor, Director of The Vet Service, said of the event, “We are thrilled with the success of The Titanic Vet Show and our donation campaign. It’s heartening to see the veterinary community come together to support mental health in the industry. The mental strain on veterinarians has grown in recent years, and it’s vital that we’re aware of the risks of burnout and other mental health issues. We hope this event will be the first of many, providing practical solutions to both the mental wellbeing and Client-Vet communication challenges we all face working in the industry. Thank you to everyone who pledged their support, whether by attending the event or donating £1.”

The Vet Service is committed to supporting mental health in the Veterinary Industry, so watch out for updates on the Titanic Vet Show 2024, with early bird tickets available from the start of January 2024. For more information, visit their website: https://thevetservice.com