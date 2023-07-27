AbbeyAutoline raises £4k for AWARE NI with 50k in May Challenge

Northern Ireland’s largest insurance broker marks 50 years in business with 120 staff completing 50km in May Challenge in aid of AWARE NI

Over 120 AbbeyAutoline staff members embarked on a gruelling companywide challenge to each walk, run, bike or hike 50km in May helping raise over £4k for AWARE NI.

Northern Ireland’s largest insurance broker invited staff from across its 15-branch network to lace up their running shoes, fasten their cycling helmets and put their hiking boots to the test to participate in the ’50k in May’ challenge as part of the company’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

Every step taken or push of a pedal aimed to raise much needed funds for AWARE NI – a local charity that provides mental health services for those affected by depression, anxiety, and bipolar disorder.

AbbeyAutoline has rolled-out an ambitious programme of community outreach activities to celebrate its 50th Anniversary with a focus on giving back to the communities that have played a crucial role in the company’s success over the past 50 years.

The ’50k in May’ challenge will be closely followed by a ‘50 Ways of Giving Back’ campaign that will see 50 local charity or voluntary organisations benefit from practical assistance and support, ranging from volunteering at food banks to rejuvenating local community gardens, and cleaning up local beauty spots and green spaces.

As a longstanding charity partner of the NI Hospice, AbbeyAutoline has also dedicated 50 hours of volunteer support to benefit the important work carried out by the charity.

Julie Gibbons, Managing Director of AbbeyAutoline says: “Our ’50k in May’ challenge has proven to be a tremendous success, surpassing all expectations. Not only did we raise over £4,000 for AWARE NI, but we also witnessed the remarkable collective effort of over 120 staff members, who covered an astonishing 6,000km throughout May.

“The funds we raised will help AWARE NI continue their invaluable work, and we remain committed to supporting AWARE NI in their mission to make a positive difference in the lives of those in need.

“We will now focus our attention on rolling out our ’50 Ways of Giving Back’ campaign and reaching and surpassing our target of 50 hours of volunteer support to the NI Hospice, helping make a tangible difference to the communities that have supported us throughout our journey. I couldn’t be prouder of our staff for making such a positive impact during our 50th year in business.”

AWARE NI is a charity that works tirelessly to provide vital support and education for those affected by depression, anxiety, and bipolar disorder. The charity offers a large network of peer-led support groups run by a team of trained volunteers and the charity also deliver mental health and well-being programmes to schools, universities, and workplaces.

Lisa Abell-Farrelly, Corporate Partnership Officer at AWARE NI, added: “A massive congratulations to AbbeyAutoline for their incredible achievement in raising over £4,000 through the ’50k in May’ challenge.

“Their dedication and support make a significant impact on the lives of individuals affected by mental health challenges. We are grateful for their support and commitment to our mission of promoting mental well-being in Northern Ireland. Together, we can continue to make a positive difference in our communities.”