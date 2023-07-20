Afternoon Tea Delight

By Rebecca Parker

We all deserve a little treat every now and again, so we have put together a list of some of our favourite places to enjoy Afternoon Tea. Whether it be with friends, family or work colleagues – it is the perfect way to celebrate any occasion. Here are just a few of our favourite spots to sit back, relax and enjoy some sweet treats…

Killeavy Castle Estate

Located in Armagh’s stunning Slieve Gullion and nestled within 350 acres farm and woodland, the stunning surroundings of Killeavy Castle Estate offer a tranquil afternoon tea experience. With an extensive selection of scones, pastries and sandwiches all featuring local produce they truly do offer something to suit everyone’s taste buds. Guests can also enjoy a variety of teas and coffees or an expertly crafted gin and tonic, glass of champagne or prosecco.

Visit: www.killeavycastle.com

2. The Merchant Hotel

The quintessential Afternoon Tea at The Merchant Hotel is most definitely a “must do” when paying a visit to the city of Belfast. The tea is hosted in The Great Room Restaurant which is truly breath-taking in all its Victorian decadence. Their afternoon tea includes finger sandwiches, freshly baked scones, sweet and savoury treats and a selection of delicious patisseries. They have also recently launched a Wildflower Edition menu which sounds delightful – I might just have to treat my mum to a day out!

Visit: www.themerchanthotel.com

3. Galgorm Hotel & Spa

Described as ‘A luxurious and elegant experience – perfect for everyday’. The tradition of Afternoon Tea dates back to the early 19th century and the Galgorm have continued this tradition in the stunning setting of The Conservatory which looks out over the beautiful grounds of the hotel. It is the perfect setting for a catch up with friends or birthday celebration whilst enjoying a selection of sandwiches, savouries, freshly baked scones and miniature desserts. Their Afternoon Tea menus change throughout the year offering a truly unique experience.

Visit: www.galgorm.com

4. Titanic Belfast

The Titanic Belfast are hosting Afternoon Tea events on Sunday 30th July and 27th August. Guests meet at the iconic Grand Staircase and take a step back in time to enjoy delicious sandwiches, scones served with jam and cream and a selection of mouth-watering sweet treats and savoury bites. They also offer a smaller menu for kiddies aged 2-11 including mini sliders, raspberry candy-floss and a double chocolate brownie making it the perfect destination for a lovely family afternoon.

Visit: www.titanicbelfast.com

5. Grand Central Hotel

Perfectly placed in the heart of Belfast City Centre is the luxurious Grand Central Hotel. The Observatory offers landscape views over the city to create an extra special Afternoon Tea experience. Enjoy a selection of sandwiches, savouries, pastries, cakes and scones complemented by the finest selection of teas and coffees. It is the ideal place to gather the girls together and enjoy a relaxing day sipping tea.

Visit: www.grandcentralhotelbelfast.com