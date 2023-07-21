Austen & Blake Celebrate First Year In Belfast

Luxury diamond jeweller Austen & Blake held a celebration in Belfast to mark the store location’s first anniversary.

The event took place during the afternoon of 10th June at the shop based in Donegall Square. The team welcomed VIP clients through a beautiful flower arch and into the showroom with a glass of champagne to toast a successful first year. Guests were also treated to refreshments and cupcakes, while a live harpist perfromed.

The team were on hand to share their expertise and showcase the stunning range of custom-made diamond jewellery on offer. There was also the chance to win a solitaire diamond pendant (worth £900) and other runners-up gifts in a special prize draw.

The store brings Austen & Blake’s unique concept of custom-made jewellery designs to one of Belfast’s top shopping destinations. This made-to-order service allows customers to work with the store’s jewellery experts to choose from a range of options. Clients can select lab created or natural diamonds, personalise their precious metal and create a design to suit any preference, style or spend.

“It’s been a brilliant year,” enthuses Store Manager, Ciara Magee. “The team and I have enjoyed providing excellent service to our clients and sharing Austen & Blake’s range of diamond jewellery.

“At our celebratory event, we enjoyed welcoming our VIP customers back to the store to help us commemorate our anniversary. It was also great to meet and educate new clients and assist them with purchases on the day.

“We’re excited for the future of the store and look forward to meeting even more customers. We can’t wait to help more clients create their dream designs and change the way people buy jewellery!”

www.austenblake.com/customer-care/viewings/belfast

Store location: 16 Donegall Square North, Belfast, BT1 5GB

Phone: 028 9562 2030

Full coverage in our July issue, on sale now!