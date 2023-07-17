Downpatrick Business Owner Accelerates his Passion to Launch Motorcycle Repair Business

Downpatrick business owner and motorcycle enthusiast, Chris Howard has turned his passion for motorcycles and motorcycle racing into his very own motorcycle repair business, CHP Motoworks, thanks to the help of the Go For It programme in association with Newry, Mourne and Down District Council.

Having only launched his business in March this year, Chris opened CHP Motoworks after identifying a gap in the market for a mobile motorcycle repair service and wanted to utilise over 20 years of industry experience.

CHP Motoworks is a motorcycle mechanic business which involves Chris travelling to different locations across Northern Ireland to carry out repairs, services, recovery work and MOT preparation for motorbikes and trikes.

Chris explains: “When I finally found the confidence to turn my passion into my very own business, I felt very nervous but at the same time hopeful and excited for what was to come. I’d say it’s the best thing I’ve ever done!”

Since launching CHP Motoworks earlier this year, Chris highlights it’s the flexibility of running his own business that he enjoys the most.

“Running my own business has been hugely beneficial and means I can enjoy myself a little more. I’m a father of two, so being your own boss means you can fit work around family life.

“The style of my work also means ‘normal’ working hours don’t suit many of my customers, so I can work my schedule around them. Being able to accommodate my customers is something I take pride in, and they really appreciate that.”

Chris launched CHP Motoworks after taking part in the Go For It programme through Newry Mourne and Down District Council.

The Go For It programme is delivered free of charge by a team of experienced business mentors through Northern Ireland’s wide network of enterprise agencies. It provides expert advice and support to develop a business plan that helps entrepreneurs turn their ideas into commercial businesses.

After seeing an advert for the Go For It programme Chris got in touch with his local council and hasn’t looked back since.

Chris continues: “The Go For It programme offered me a range of fantastic support. I was provided with a business advisor and together we created a business plan. We considered all aspects of the business such as financial forecasting, sales strategies and insurance requirements like business insurance and liability insurance.

“We went through areas of the business I never would have thought of. I still use the business plan today and keep it as a guideline which I can refer back to regularly. It keeps me on track and gives me an idea of what I should be doing and when.”

Councillor Valerie Harte, Chair of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council said: “I’m delighted that the Go For It programme has enabled Chris to take his business idea and turn it into a viable business.

“It’s imperative that we continue to see people like Chris take the leap into entrepreneurship as this is vital for our local economy. The Go For It programme is an excellent source of support for aspiring entrepreneurs and I encourage anyone with a business idea to contact the Go For It team.”

Joan O’Hara, Business Advisor at Down Business Centre said: “It was fantastic to work alongside an entrepreneur like Chris who had a real passion for the business he wanted to set-up.

“Through the Go For It programme we developed a business plan which focused on areas such as financial planning, sales strategies and marketing while also allowing Chris to set achievable goals and milestones for the future.

“We wish Chris all the best for the future and we’re looking forward to watching CHP Motoworks thrive going forward.”