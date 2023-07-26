Fancy a tipple?

Grab your girls and hit up some of Belfast’s best cocktail bars for a night of good drinks and laughs. Ulster Tatler have put together a list of a few places in the city that serve up delicious cocktails and bring the vibes you need for a night on the town.

The Crafty Vinter Tasting Room

The terrace at The Crafty Vinter is the perfect spot to catch-up with friends whilst enjoying al fresco drinks. The outside terrace is fully heated and covered to protect you from the unpredictable Northern Irish weather. You’ll completely forget you’re in Belfast with their current theme, Amalfi summer with Malfy. Who needs a holiday when this is on your doorstep?

Visit: www.thecraftyvintnertastingroom.co.uk

Revolución de Cuba

Situated in the heart of Belfast City Centre, Revolución de Cuba is the ultimate party destination. Salsa the night away with your amigos and enjoy some iconic Cuban drinks including their Tiki Bar menu. They also have a fabulous tapas menu if you get a little peckish. Join the fiesta train and “dance the night away”.

Visit: www.revoluciondecuba.com

Rita’s

Nestled in the Linen Quarter you will find Rita’s cocktail den serving up some sumptuous cocktails. They also run a ‘Rita’s Happy Hour’ on Thurs-Fri from 5pm-7pm and on Sat- Sun from 3pm-5pm – you definitely don’t want to miss out on this! Rita’s also hold a ‘Cocktail Masterclass’ perfect for birthdays, hen parties and all celebrations.

Instagram: @ritasbelfast

Tetto

The Tetto Garden is best place in town to soak up the city views whilst sipping on the finest cocktails they have to offer. They provide the entertainment with resident DJs in the garden every weekend and parties throughout the summer months. The sky is the limit at this chic location at the Bullitt Hotel.

Visit: bullitthotel.com

The Perch

This rooftop bar location in Franklin Street is a must visit if you enjoy fab cocktails and pizza – what more could you need? Each month they release a new menu of the cocktails for the month – July’s cocktail specials sound divine, especially the ‘Orange Kiss Fizz’. It is the perfect spot to unwind and let your hair down after a week of work.

Visit: perchbelfast.co.uk